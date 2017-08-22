Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PSC approves promotion of 6,455 senior police officers

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Kingsley Omonobi
ABUJA—THE Police Service Commission, PSC, has approved the promotion of 6,455 senior police officers.

Policemen on training

The promotion was based on recommendations from the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The commission also returned to the IGP all recommendations pertaining to special promotions.

This came as its Special Committee investigating the issues arising from it has since begun sitting.

A statement signed by Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman of the Commission, said: “Mohimi D. Edgal and Aji Ali Janga, Deputy Commissioners of Police were appointed Acting Commissioners of Police.

“The promotions and other decisions of the commission, signed by the Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Mike Mbama Okiro, will be conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation.”

A breakdown of the new promotions showed that CP. Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, was promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, while two Deputy Commissioners of Police, Ajani Olasupo Babatunde, and Olukola Taira Shina, were promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

47 Superintendents of Police were elevated to Chief Superintendents of Police, while 498 Deputy Superintendents of Police were promoted to the next rank of Superintendents of Police.

Similarly, 5,907 Inspectors were also promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASP.

The post PSC approves promotion of 6,455 senior police officers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.