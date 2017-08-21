Mbappe to PSG will ruin Ligue 1, warns Aulas – Goal.com

Pages Navigation Menu

Mbappe to PSG will ruin Ligue 1, warns Aulas
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas bemoaned Paris Saint-Germain's potential signing of Kylian Mbappe as a potential body blow to competition in Ligue 1. French giants PSG are reportedly close to signing Monaco's teenage sensation Mbappe, having …
Paris Saint-Germain closing in on £128m deal for Kylian MbappeESPN FC (blog)
PSG close to Kylian Mbappe agreement and in Fabinho talks: Duo to cost £201m – reportDaily Star
Ligue 1 : No Mbappe, no problem as Monaco set win recordPulse Nigeria
SkySports –Vanguard –Mirror.co.uk –Eurosport.co.uk
