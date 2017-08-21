Mbappe to PSG will ruin Ligue 1, warns Aulas – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Mbappe to PSG will ruin Ligue 1, warns Aulas
Goal.com
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas bemoaned Paris Saint-Germain's potential signing of Kylian Mbappe as a potential body blow to competition in Ligue 1. French giants PSG are reportedly close to signing Monaco's teenage sensation Mbappe, having …
Paris Saint-Germain closing in on £128m deal for Kylian Mbappe
PSG close to Kylian Mbappe agreement and in Fabinho talks: Duo to cost £201m – report
Ligue 1 : No Mbappe, no problem as Monaco set win record
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!