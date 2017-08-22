PSG Close To Signing Kylian Mbappe And Fabinho From Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain are close to agreeing a £128m deal to sign Monaco star Kylian Mbappe, according to Sky in Italy.

Not only that, PSG also remain interested in Monaco midfielder Fabinho, and a move could take their spending on two of the French champions’ biggest names to more than £200m.

Earlier this month, reports suggested Mbappe remained undecided about his future amid ongoing interest from PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Mbappe is reportedly keen to join Neymar in the French capital after the Brazilian scored three times in his opening two fixtures.

Nemar’s arrival has pushed fellow Brazil international Moura out of contention, with the principality outfit willing to give him another chance in Ligue 1.

