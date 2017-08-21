Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar speaks the truth, slams Barca bosses – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar speaks the truth, slams Barca bosses
Vanguard
Paris Saint-Germain's world record signing Neymar launched a scathing attack on his former club's directors, saying “Barca deserve much better”. Messi and Neymar The people in charge at the Catalan giants “are not the people who should be there, for …
Neymar blasts Barcelona's board
Neymar targets improvement after phenomenal home debut
Neymar slams Barcelona board after justifying his world record price tag in dazzling home debut for PSG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!