Public Relations School will strengthen capacity of officers — I-G

The establishment of Police Public Relations School will strengthen the capacity and capabilities of spokespersons of the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, has said.

Idris made the statement on Monday in Abuja at the commencement of five-day training for spokespersons of state and zonal commands and the inauguration of the Police Public Relations School.

He said that when fully operational, the school was expected to train officers in the 12 zonal commands, 36 states commands among others.

The I-G said that the force was making efforts to change public perception of the police by striving to do away with unethical behaviours.

He urged the PPROs attending the inaugural training at the school to extend the knowledge they would acquire to their colleagues in their respective commands.

“You should be the vanguard of the community policing strategy of the force,“he said.

Mr Emmanuel Ojukwu, Provost of the school and former Commissioner of Police, said it was important to train police officers on the emerging media.

“The police is always in the eyes of the public; as such it is important to train them,“he said.

In his remarks, Mr Bayo Atoyebi, former Director-General, Nigeria Press Council, said the training was essential for police officers to discharge their duties professionally.

He charged the officers to practicalise what they would learn from the training to enhance their operations.

Dr Rotimi Oladele, President, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), expressed disappointment that the force had for the last 40 years, failed to institutionalise public relations.

He assured that the institute would assist the police to sustain the school which he described as a `landmark achievement.’

Oladele commended the police for the synergy between it and other stakeholders that led to the establishment of the school.

Prof. Olu Ogunsakin, Chairman, Police Public Relations School establishment committee, said the school would provide officers training to meet the demands of the 21st century.

He said that the force had set a milestone through the establishment of the school that met international policing best practices.

The post Public Relations School will strengthen capacity of officers — I-G appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

