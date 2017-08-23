Putin appoints new ambassador to U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, has signed a decree appointing former Deputy Foreign Minister, Anatoly Antonov as the country’s ambassador to the U.S., the Kremlin said on Monday. Antonov, 62, has held various positions in the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian diplomatic missions abroad since 1978. He was appointed the deputy foreign minister in charge of…

The post Putin appoints new ambassador to U.S. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

