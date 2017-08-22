PYD/YPG will never establish a pseudo-state in northern Syria: Erdoğan – Yeni Şafak English
|
Yeni Şafak English
|
PYD/YPG will never establish a pseudo-state in northern Syria: Erdoğan
Yeni Şafak English
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday that Turkey would continue to do what was necessary to ensure that a state was not established in Syria's north. “We will never allow a pseudo-state to be established in northern Syria by the PYD/YPG.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!