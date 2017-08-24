Qatar restores ties with Iran, ignoring demands of Arab neighbors – CNN
|
CNN
|
Qatar restores ties with Iran, ignoring demands of Arab neighbors
CNN
(CNN) Qatar will restore full diplomatic relations with Iran, it announced Thursday, in a move that will infuriate the country's Arab neighbors and could deepen the region's worst diplomatic crisis in decades. "The state of Qatar expressed its …
Qatar restores ambassador to Iran amid regional crisis
Qatar restores full diplomatic ties to Iran, in snub to Arab neighbours amid regional crisis
Qatar to Return Envoy to Iran as Gulf Arab Crisis Persists
