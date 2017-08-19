Pages Navigation Menu

Quit notice: Middle Belt group insists Fulani herdsmen‎ must leave

Posted on Aug 19, 2017

The Middle Belt Renaissance Forum has vowed to force Fulani herdsmen out from its region at the expiration of the quit notice on October 1. The group alleged that the Fulani herdsmen had caused more damages to the region than good. Public Relations Officer of the group told newsmen that the quit notice was not […]

