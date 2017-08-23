Quit notice: Presidency meets Arewa youths

The coalition of Northern youths yesterday met with Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu. The meeting was to discuss the quit notice issued on Igbos living in the region to vacate on or before October 1. Ojudu said the groups had resolved to reconsider the quit notice on Igbos. He said he […]

