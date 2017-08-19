Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice: We won’t leave Middle Belt – Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body for cattle breeders in the country, has described the recent quit notice issued on its members in Benue State as a joke, useless and uncalled for. The General Secretary of the organisation, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, said that the development was part of the attempts […]

Quit notice: We won’t leave Middle Belt – Fulani herdsmen

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.