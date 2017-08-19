Quit notices: Sitting on a keg of gunpowder – The Punch
The Punch
Quit notices: Sitting on a keg of gunpowder
Nigeria has recently witnessed an epidemic of quit notices issued by various groups asking fellow Nigerians who are of different ethnic backgrounds to leave their domains. Experts say the problem will escalate if the government fails to put a stop to it.
Quit order to Northerners, Yoruba: Militants can't speak for N'Delta — Leaders, stakeholders
We won't leave Nigeria for anybody —Niger Delta youths
