Quit notices: Sitting on a keg of gunpowder

The Punch

Quit notices: Sitting on a keg of gunpowder
The Punch
Nigeria has recently witnessed an epidemic of quit notices issued by various groups asking fellow Nigerians who are of different ethnic backgrounds to leave their domains. Experts say the problem will escalate if the government fails to put a stop to it.
