RACISM: England Manager Told Eni Aluko Not To Allow Her Nigerian Relatives Give White People Ebola

Eni Aluko has spoken out publicly for the first time since Sportsmail revealed she was paid hush-money by the Football Association — and has made a further series of sensational allegations against the organisation and England manager Mark Sampson. Chelsea star Aluko has not played for Sampson since she submitted an email complaint, in May …

The post RACISM: England Manager Told Eni Aluko Not To Allow Her Nigerian Relatives Give White People Ebola appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

