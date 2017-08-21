Radebe asks court to struck racial discrimination case off the roll – News24
News24
Radebe asks court to struck racial discrimination case off the roll
Pretoria – Former justice minister Jeff Radebe's legal team wants a case of racial discrimination against him struck off the court roll. The case is brought against him by union Solidarity after he refused to promote magistrate Martin Kroukamp to the …
