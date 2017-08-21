Raila shows his evidence of election manipulation – The Star, Kenya
Raila shows his evidence of election manipulation
OPPOSITION chief Raila Odinga has painted a picture for the Supreme Court of a coordinated strategy to rig in President Uhuru Kenyatta, exposing instances of what he says is a massive pattern of vote manipulation. In his petition filed on Friday, Raila …
Puzzle of Form 34A 'signed' by Uhuru and Raila
Raila: Sworn affidavits indicate IEBC figures not tallying
Confusion as mysterious Form 34A 'signed' by Raila and Uhuru emerges
