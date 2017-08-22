Raji was compassionate, loyal – Aregbesola

The Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday described the late Lateef Raji, who was a commissioner in the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, as a compassionate man who touched many lives. Aregbesola gave the description at the 8th day Fidau prayer organised for the deceased by his friends and political associates in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

