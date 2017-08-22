Pages Navigation Menu

Raji was compassionate, loyal – Aregbesola

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday described the late Lateef Raji, who was a commissioner in the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, as a compassionate man who touched many lives. Aregbesola gave the description at the 8th day Fidau prayer organised for the deceased by his friends and political associates in […]

