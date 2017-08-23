Donald Trump’s 57 most outrageous quotes from his Arizona speech – CNN
|
CNN
|
Donald Trump's 57 most outrageous quotes from his Arizona speech
CNN
(CNN) President Donald Trump went to Arizona on Tuesday night and delivered what has now become a trademark speech: Full of invective, victimhood and fact-free retellings of recent historical events. I went through the transcript of Trump's speech …
Trump paints himself as the real victim of Charlottesville in angry speech
Donald Trump's crowd started leaving as Phoenix speech descended into incoherent rambling
The Daily 202: Trump's penchant for revisionist history on display during Arizona rally
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!