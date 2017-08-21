Ramos Points Out Hostility Against Madrid After Red Card

Real Madrid captain , Sergio Ramos claims there is an animosity towards Real Madrid, after he was sent off against Deportivo La Coruna.

The Spain international defender could only play 92 minutes, after he was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 3-0 win.

Madrid started the season well, with Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Toni Kroos scoring the goals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“When you win many titles, the rivals are full of antipathy towards you,” Ramos said after equalling the record for most red cards in La Liga history with his 18th dismissal.

“I do not agree with the card but I respect the opinion of the referee,” Ramos told reporters.

“Sometimes officials should look at English football and let us play more.

“I like their system because in Europe, referees are more lenient.”

