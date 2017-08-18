Rape: Suspected pedophile Sule remanded

A 55-year-old security guard, Magaji Sule, charged with rape was on Friday remanded in prison by a Kano Magistrates’ Court sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat.

Sule, who lives at Panshekara Quarters, Kano, was alleged to have raped an 11-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused after listening to the submission of the prosecutor, who prayed the court not to grant bail to the accused.

Jibril refused bail to the accused and adjourned the case to Sept. 19.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Pogu Lale, told the court that one Isah Hassan of same address as the accused, on Aug. 9, reported the case at Panshekara Police Division, Kano.

He told the court that the complainant alleged that on Aug. 6, the accused deceitfully lured his 11-year-old daughter with N60 into a farmland behind Panshekara Primary School and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 283 of the penal code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The post Rape: Suspected pedophile Sule remanded appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

