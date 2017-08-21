Rapper Olamide at risk of N3million fine, one-year jail term over ‘Wo’ video

Nigeria Indigenous rapper, Olamide Adedeji may be at risk of a N3 million fine and one-year jail term for promoting the use of tobacco in his recently released video, ‘Wo’. The federal ministry of health had notified the public that the rapper had violated the 2015 tobacco act, warning that the video had “dangerous public […]

