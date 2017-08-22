Pages Navigation Menu

Rasheedat Ajibade tops Nigeria U20 Women squad for Tanzania – Goal.com

Rasheedat Ajibade tops Nigeria U20 Women squad for Tanzania
Newly appointed Nigeria U20 Women's coach Chris Danjuma has invited 30 players for next month's Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifying encounter against Tanzania. Topping the list is FC Robo captain Rasheedat Ajibade who made the cut alongside …

