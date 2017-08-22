Rats in Aso Rock Damaged Buhari’s Office Furniture, Reason He is Working From Home – Presidency

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will work from home after rodents damaged his official office inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, during a more than 100-day overseas medical absence, a presidential spokesman told AFP Tuesday.

The animals damaged furniture and air conditioning fittings in the president’s official Abuja office while he was in London receiving treatment, his media adviser Garba Shehu confirmed.

“These are also general works and it is not uncommon for Nigerian presidents to also work from the presidential villa. He has used the residential office for many years,” said Shehu.

“What is important is that the job gets done. Whether he does it from his bedroom or his sitting room or his anteroom — it does not matter. Let the job be done. And the job will be done,” Shehu told the Arise News broadcaster.

Shehu was unable to confirm what type of rodent was responsible for the damage, which occurred during the president’s prolonged absence for an undisclosed medical condition.

“I do not have that level of detail,” he said, adding that it was unclear how long the refurbishment would last.

More to come…

__________ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Rats in Aso Rock Damaged Buhari’s Office Furniture, Reason He is Working From Home – Presidency appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

