RCCG GO, Adeboye visits President Buhari in London

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja House, London. Buhari has been receiving medical attention in the British capital since May 7. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, posted two photographs taken during […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

