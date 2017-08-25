Reactions Trail JAMB’s New Cut-Off Point – The Tide
|
The Punch
|
Reactions Trail JAMB's New Cut-Off Point
The Tide
Director, Consultancy Services Unit of the University of Abuja, Prof. Vicky Sylvester has argued that candidates' poor performance or otherwise in UTME does not really determine the best among them. Sylvester, expressed the view in reaction to the …
Lowering of university cut-off mark
NANS Rejects Revised JAMB Cut-off Marks
JAMB: More universities kick against 120 cut-off mark
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!