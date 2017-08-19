Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Read The Full Story Of Ifeanyi Chukwu Dike, The Ritualist Who Killed & Removed Breast, Vagina & Tongue Of A Lady In His Room In Rivers State (Photos)

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

POLICE PRESS RELEASE: ARREST OF A RITUALIST AND RECOVERY OF BODY/HUMAN PARTS

  Today 19/8/2017 at about 0130hrs Men of the Okporo Police  Station arrested one Ifeanyi Chukwu Maxwell Dike,male,23yrs of  Messiah Street  Eliozu Port Harcourt, who yesterday abducted  one Chikamso Victory,female,8yrs of the same address. The little girl  was abducted, defiled and killed, while her vagina, eyes, tongue  and breast were removed and put in a polythene bag.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The suspect  was going to dispose of the body, when he was arrested by the  local Vigilante that suspected his movement. On being  questioned  the suspect dropped the bag and took to flight. Consequently he  was given a hot  chase and arrested.

On further interrogation by  the Police, he confessed and took the Police to where the vital  organs were concealed. The body and the organs have been  recovered, paraded and deposited in the mortuary. While the  suspect is  helping us in Investigation.

2. In another development, on 18/8/17, Men of the Azikiwe Police  Station on  Stop and Search at the Eagle Island sandfill,  intercepted a Toyota Avalon salon car with Reg. No. WER 767 CN  with three occupants. Namely;

  (1) Ignatius Opara m 26yrs
(2) Aniebiet Daniel m 19yrs
(3) Lawson Basoene m 18yrs
On close observation, the Police Team noticed a difference  between the plate number and the number on the screen, which  triggered their suspicion. And on searching the car, one locally  made Pistol with two 7.62mm live Ammunition were recovered  hidden under the driver’s seat. Further interrogation revealed  that the suspects had stolen the car from where it was packed at  Amadi Ama. They are still making useful statements that will lead  to the recovery of other cars allegedly robbed by them. While  efforts are on to burst their criminal gang.

DSP OMONI NNAMDI
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE
RIVERS STATE COMMAND
PORT HARCOURT

The post Read The Full Story Of Ifeanyi Chukwu Dike, The Ritualist Who Killed & Removed Breast, Vagina & Tongue Of A Lady In His Room In Rivers State (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.