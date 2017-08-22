Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Recep Tayyip Erdogan : President’s critic stunned Turkey’s ‘long arm’ reached Spain – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New Vision

Recep Tayyip Erdogan : President's critic stunned Turkey's 'long arm' reached Spain
Pulse Nigeria
Berlin strongly protested, and a Madrid court on Sunday freed Akhanli from custody but ordered him to stay in the country. Published: 47 minutes ago , Refreshed: 16:35; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail · Dogan Akhanli's case has
Germany's Gabriel hits back at Erdogan with call to back Turkish democracyReuters
US Defense Secretary to Visit Ankara Amid Rising TensionsVoice of America
German foreign minister blames Erdogan over family 'threats'BBC News
The Economist –Xinhua –Rudaw –Deutsche Welle
all 108 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.