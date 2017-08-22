Recycling of athletes cause of Poor Performance – Solomon Dalung

The Minister of Youths and Sports Solomon Dalung, has attributed Nigeria’s poor performances in sports to aging professional athletes. Dalung said this on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving Nigeria gymnasts who participated at the 2017 Regional African Gymnastics Championship in South Africa. The 11 gymnasts consist of a boy and 10 girls, particularly a five-year […]

