Redeemed Church leader Adeboye visits Buhari in London

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Friday visited ailing Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Apart from notable public officials and members of his family, Adeboye is probably the first Nigerian clergy to visit the president since he left Nigeria for London to seek medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Buhari has spent more than 100 days in London having left Nigeria on May 7, transferring power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

His absence from the country has spun a few yet sustained protests in the Nigerian capital city Abuja. Counter protests by groups loyal to the president have also been held. Face offs between the two groups have resulted in violence.

