Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Referee abandons match to catch flight – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Referee abandons match to catch flight
Daily Post Nigeria
A Chinese referee abruptly ended a China League One reserve match because of fears he would miss his flight. This incident was confirmed by Hangzhou Greentown Chengdu Economic Daily. The club said the official left their game against Meixian …
Chinese football match stopped after referee quits to catch flightGoal.com
Referee abandons match in China to catch flightFourFourTwo

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.