Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Regardless of my Disability I’ve Always Excelled in School & Amongst my Peers” – Deaf Model

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Meet the Beautiful Ayanna Michele, a deaf model, and 2016 National “Silver” Goldwell ColorZoom Recipient, she just revealed that she wasn’t born deaf even though she doesn’t remember being able to hear at all. The beauty took to Instagram to share her story, she wrote; “I wasn’t born deaf. I was born hearing; although I …

The post “Regardless of my Disability I’ve Always Excelled in School & Amongst my Peers” – Deaf Model appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.