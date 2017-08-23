Pages Navigation Menu

RELEASED: See UNN Postgraduate Screening/Entrance Examination Timetable – 2017/18

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

RELEASED: See UNN Postgraduate Screening/Entrance Examination Timetable – 2017/18… This is to inform prospective postgraduate students that the Computer Based Screening Test (CBT) for admission into the 2017/2018 postgraduate programmes of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is still scheduled to hold from Wednesday, 23rd and to Friday, 25th August 2017.

UNN Postgraduate Screening/Entrance Examination Timetable – 2017

SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE STUDIES 2017/2018 SCREENING EXERCISE TIMETABLE

DAY 1 BATCH 1 (10 AM) – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2017
 
FACULTY  
AGRICULTURE
ARTS
BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC HEALTH  
 
DAY 1 BATCH 2 (12 NOON)
 
BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
CENTRE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL
INSTITUTE OF DEVELOPMENT STUDIES
 
DAY 2 BATCH 1 (10 AM) – THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2017  
 
INSTITUTE OF AFRICAN STUDIES
MEDICAL SCIENCES
PHYSICAL SCIENCES
INSTITUTE OF MARITIME STUDIES (IMS)
INSTITUTE OF MATERNAL AND CHILD HEALTH
DAY 2 BATCH 2 (12  NOON)
 
LAW  
SOCIAL SCIENCES
VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL EDUCATION
DAY 3 BATCH 1 (10 AM)  – FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2017  
HEALTH SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY  
PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES  
ENGINEERING  
BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES  
 
DAY 3 BATCH 2 (12  NOON)
EDUCATION / PDG
ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES  
VETERINARY MEDICINE  
INSTITUTE FOR MOLECULAR DISEASES

NOTE: This supersedes our earlier publication on the above CBT Time-Table.

