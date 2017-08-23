RELEASED: See UNN Postgraduate Screening/Entrance Examination Timetable – 2017/18

RELEASED: See UNN Postgraduate Screening/Entrance Examination Timetable – 2017/18… This is to inform prospective postgraduate students that the Computer Based Screening Test (CBT) for admission into the 2017/2018 postgraduate programmes of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is still scheduled to hold from Wednesday, 23rd and to Friday, 25th August 2017.

UNN Postgraduate Screening/Entrance Examination Timetable – 2017

SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE STUDIES 2017/2018 SCREENING EXERCISE TIMETABLE

DAY 1 BATCH 1 (10 AM) – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2017 FACULTY AGRICULTURE ARTS BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC HEALTH DAY 1 BATCH 2 (12 NOON) BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION CENTRE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL INSTITUTE OF DEVELOPMENT STUDIES DAY 2 BATCH 1 (10 AM) – THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2017 INSTITUTE OF AFRICAN STUDIES MEDICAL SCIENCES PHYSICAL SCIENCES INSTITUTE OF MARITIME STUDIES (IMS) INSTITUTE OF MATERNAL AND CHILD HEALTH DAY 2 BATCH 2 (12 NOON) LAW SOCIAL SCIENCES VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL EDUCATION DAY 3 BATCH 1 (10 AM) – FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2017 HEALTH SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES ENGINEERING BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES DAY 3 BATCH 2 (12 NOON) EDUCATION / PDG ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES VETERINARY MEDICINE INSTITUTE FOR MOLECULAR DISEASES

NOTE: This supersedes our earlier publication on the above CBT Time-Table.

