RELEASED: See UNN Postgraduate Screening/Entrance Examination Timetable – 2017/18
RELEASED: See UNN Postgraduate Screening/Entrance Examination Timetable – 2017/18… This is to inform prospective postgraduate students that the Computer Based Screening Test (CBT) for admission into the 2017/2018 postgraduate programmes of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) is still scheduled to hold from Wednesday, 23rd and to Friday, 25th August 2017.
UNN Postgraduate Screening/Entrance Examination Timetable – 2017
SCHOOL OF POSTGRADUATE STUDIES 2017/2018 SCREENING EXERCISE TIMETABLE
|DAY 1 BATCH 1 (10 AM) – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2017
|FACULTY
|AGRICULTURE
|ARTS
|BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
|INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC HEALTH
|DAY 1 BATCH 2 (12 NOON)
|BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
|CENTRE FOR ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL
|INSTITUTE OF DEVELOPMENT STUDIES
|DAY 2 BATCH 1 (10 AM) – THURSDAY, AUGUST 24, 2017
|INSTITUTE OF AFRICAN STUDIES
|MEDICAL SCIENCES
|PHYSICAL SCIENCES
|INSTITUTE OF MARITIME STUDIES (IMS)
|INSTITUTE OF MATERNAL AND CHILD HEALTH
|DAY 2 BATCH 2 (12 NOON)
|LAW
|SOCIAL SCIENCES
|VOCATIONAL TECHNICAL EDUCATION
|DAY 3 BATCH 1 (10 AM) – FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2017
|HEALTH SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY
|PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES
|ENGINEERING
|BASIC MEDICAL SCIENCES
|DAY 3 BATCH 2 (12 NOON)
|EDUCATION / PDG
|ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES
|VETERINARY MEDICINE
|INSTITUTE FOR MOLECULAR DISEASES
NOTE: This supersedes our earlier publication on the above CBT Time-Table.
