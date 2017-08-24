Renmoney launches bundled offer financing initiative with Smile Communications Nigeria Limited

RenMoney, the simple money solutions company has announced the launch of a flexible financing initiative in partnership with Smile Communications Nigeria Limited, the leading mobile broadband telecommunications service provider. This initiative offers everyone the opportunity to own a Smile 4GLTE device that includes a data plan, especially for individuals and families. This unique collaboration provides ease and flexibility of payment for everyone to have access to Smile’s SuperFast, SuperReliable quality and affordable internet and voice services.

