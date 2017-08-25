Report identifies growth prospect for cheese production

By Franklin Alli

A report by Euro Monitor International titled, Nigeria’s Dairy industry, has identified growth prospect for cheese production in Nigeria. Cheese, popularly called wara, is a product of milk.

The report stated: “Cheese in Nigeria is still a niche category, as no company in Nigeria is currently producing cheese. Although Nigerians do consume lots of unpackaged local cheese (such as wara in the southwest), packaged cheese is not popular among Nigerians, with the main consumer base being expatriates. Growth is, however, being driven by an increased presence in retail outlets, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets and independent small grocers, which increasingly stock western-style products. Growth is also in line with the fast rate of urbanisation growth.” According to the report, cheese industry in Nigeria is fragmented, with no singular brand yet to have a steady presence or share.

“Packaged cheese remains restricted to modern retail channels, with brands which enter the category not always lasting long, partly due to the lack of strong consumer interest.

However, this is improving as modern retailers improve the visibility of cheese amongst middle-class Nigerians. All brands present in the category, such as Philadelphia and President, are imported. There are no private label products available,” it said.

The post Report identifies growth prospect for cheese production appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

