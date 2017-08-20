Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to rejoin Manchester United on a new contract – CBSSports.com
CBSSports.com
Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to rejoin Manchester United on a new contract
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to re-sign with Manchester United this week, just four months after suffering a serious knee injury, according to ESPNFC. The Swedish star's contract expired at the end of last season, leaving him free to sign with any …
