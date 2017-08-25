Research justifies “paperless” trade in Ghana’s ports – Ghana News Agency
|
Ghana News Agency
|
Research justifies “paperless” trade in Ghana's ports
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – A comprehensive study on Ghanaian seas and air ports has revealed the need for the country to quicken up pace for implementation of the paperless policy to improve efficiency. The research report produced by the Ghana National …
Sept. 1 dateline for paperless transactions for imports only – GPHA clarifies
Key stakeholders fights paperless system at ports
Paperless port: Akufo-Addo lauded for 'bold initiative'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!