Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Resist pressure to legalize sodomy, MP tells colleagues – Ghana News Agency

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Resist pressure to legalize sodomy, MP tells colleagues
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Aug 24, GNA – Describing recent calls by a section of Ghanaians abroad to de-criminalise sodomy and bestiality as “demonic agenda,” Rev John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, on Wednesday urged parliament to adopt a …
Resist Pressure To Legalise Homosexuality – MPPeace FM Online

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.