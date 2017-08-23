Pages Navigation Menu

Restructuring: Ajimobi advocates resource control, fiscal discipline

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As the debate for the restructuring of the country rages, Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has called on the Federal Government to surrender the control and management of revenue accruing from natural resources to the owner states. The governor canvassed the position as a panelist at the ongoing 57th Annual General Conference of the […]

