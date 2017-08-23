Restructuring debate: Presidency warns against harsh words for Buhari – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Restructuring debate: Presidency warns against harsh words for Buhari
The Punch
The Presidency on Wednesday advised those it described as opinion leaders in the country to exercise restraint in their choice of words as they criticise President Muhammadu Buhari based on his position on ongoing calls for the nation's restructuring.
Restructuring: Threats, insults not the way – Presidency
Presidency cautions opinion leaders on public utterances
This Rat Race can only have one winner
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!