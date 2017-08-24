ResumeOrResign Group Launches New Campaign, Targets Diezani #BringBackDiezani

2. Furthermore, a Federal High Court has ordered Mrs. Allison-Madueke to permanently forfeit several luxurious properties in several high brow areas across the country to the Federal Government.

3. It is therefore unimaginable that the Federal Government is not pushing for Mrs. Allison-Madueke’s extradition to face punishment for her alleged crimes.

4. In this light, we will be holding a 2-day sit out in front of the EFCC Headquarters to demand that the Federal Government applies for her extradition and prosecution in Nigeria. We will also be highlighting the level corruption at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Details of the sit out are as follows:

Date: Monday 28 & Tuesday 29 August, 2019

Time: 9am-10am daily

Venue: Front of EFCC Office, Wuse 2, Abuja

5. We invite all well meaning Nigerians to join us and participate in this event.

God bless Nigeria

Signed:

Charles Oputa (Convener)

FOR: Our Mumu Don Do)

Deji Adeyanju (Co-Convener)

FOR: Concerned Nigerians

Adebayo Raphael

(Publicity Secretary, Our Mumu Don Do)