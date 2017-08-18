#ResumeOrResign: Nigerians set to protest overnight in front of Abuja House today as police grants them permit (Photos)

Nigerians in the UK are set to protest overnight in front of Abuja House today as UK police have granted them permit. The parking in the Abuja House road has been suspended as the protest is to hold by 5pm.

