Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#ResumeOrResign: Nigerians set to protest overnight in front of Abuja House today as police grants them permit (Photos)

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians in the UK are set to protest overnight in front of Abuja House today as UK police have granted them permit. The parking in the Abuja House road has been suspended as the protest is to hold by 5pm.    

The post #ResumeOrResign: Nigerians set to protest overnight in front of Abuja House today as police grants them permit (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.