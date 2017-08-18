Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Return Nnamdi Kanu To Prison-FG Tells Court

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Biafra | 0 comments

The Nigerian Government has urged a Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail granted to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and return him to prison. According ot the government, that Kanu has breached the conditions attached to the bail granted him on April 25 this year on health …

The post Return Nnamdi Kanu To Prison-FG Tells Court appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.