Return Nnamdi Kanu To Prison-FG Tells Court

The Nigerian Government has urged a Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail granted to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and return him to prison. According ot the government, that Kanu has breached the conditions attached to the bail granted him on April 25 this year on health …

The post Return Nnamdi Kanu To Prison-FG Tells Court appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

