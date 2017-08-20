Return of Buhari, a boost to anti-terrorism war in North-East -Shettima

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria, after a medical vacation in London, as a big boost toward ending the Boko Haram terrorism in the North- East. Shettima stated this in a statement signed by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in Maidugur on Sunday. He congratulated the entire people…

