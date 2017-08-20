Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Return of Buhari, a boost to anti-terrorism war in North-East -Shettima

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Borno-State-Governor-Kashim-ShettimaGov. Kashim Shettima of Borno has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s return to Nigeria, after a medical vacation in London, as a big boost toward ending the Boko Haram terrorism in the North- East. Shettima stated this in a statement signed by his spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in Maidugur on Sunday. He congratulated the entire people…

The post Return of Buhari, a boost to anti-terrorism war in North-East -Shettima appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.