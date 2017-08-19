REVEALED: Boko Haram attacked our school to steal, not to abduct us — Chibok Girls

…Girls kept diary in captivity, hidden in underwear

FRESH facts have emerged indicating that the mission of Boko Haram insurgents on the day no fewer than 276 girls were abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok was not to kidnap the girls but to steal building equipment.

It also emerged that the abduction of the girls was an afterthought given the failure of the insurgents to find the equipment to steal.

These were the contents of a discreet diary owned by some of the girls, who had been released and others still in captivity.

These startling revelations, which detailed the events of April 14, 2014, were gathered by SaturdayVanguard in a report by an online platform, Premium Times.

The report which credited the Thomson Reuters Foundation to have obtained the diary from a freed Chibok girl identified as Adamu, noted that the abductors were initially lost as to what to do with the girls at the scene of the abduction.

Some pages of the diary found by SaturdayVanguard on the online platform showed that the girls wrote the diary which also offered insight into life in Sambisa Forest in passable English.

The contents revealed that the girls began documenting their experiences with some notebooks given to them for Islamic education by their abductors.

To ensure that their hosts did not discover that they were detailing their experiences, the exercise books were most times buried in the ground or hidden in their underwear.

It was, however, stated that apart from Adamu, three other girls contributed to the diary in English and Hausa languages.

Adamu, in the diary, wrote that an argument had ensued among Boko Haram insurgents over what to do with them on the day of their abduction, adding that they later decided to take them to Shekau to decide their fate.

“One boy said they should burn us all, and they said no, let us take them with us to Sambisa. If we take them to Shekau, he will know what to do. We wrote it together. When one person got tired, she would give it to another person to continue,” she wrote in the diary.

The diary also captured a failed escape attempt by some of the girls, which was met with brutal suppression by Boko Haram insurgents.

While escaping captivity, the girls ended at a shop, whose owners allowed them to spend a night only to return them to Boko Haram insurgents the next day.

Adamu narrated that the girls were whipped and threatened with decapitation.

“We are begging them. We are crying. They said if next, we ran away, they are going to cut off our necks. We are begging them. We are crying. They said ‘You want to die. You don’t want to be Muslim, we are going to burn you,” Adamu wrote.

