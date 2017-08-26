Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Revealed: Super Expensive Covenant University Tuition for 2017/2018 Session

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

A growing debate among the populace in Nigeria is the growing expense of quality education in the country as the chasm between the have and have-nots continues to widen. Covenant University, recently dubbed the best Private University in Nigeria, released their tuition list to much debate and controversy. The list showed a marked increase from…

The post Revealed: Super Expensive Covenant University Tuition for 2017/2018 Session appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.