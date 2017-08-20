REVEALED!! Why Blac Chyna’s Mother Was Arrested + What May Happen Next (Snapshots)

Blac Chyna’s mother Shalana Hunter, popularly known as Tokyo Toni, has been arrested in Maryland and charged with assaulting a woman.

According to court documents, she has been charged with assault in the second-degree and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Her first court hearing is on Wednesday, August 23.

Under Maryland law, a person is guilty of assault in the second degree if he/she is found to have caused “physical injury” to another person. Physical injury includes minor injuries and also placing a person in reasonable fear of imminent bodily harm.

See court documents below.

The post REVEALED!! Why Blac Chyna’s Mother Was Arrested + What May Happen Next (Snapshots) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

