Revenue scam: Senate recovers N120bn, gives BUA, Dana, Huawei deadline to appear

Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport, said it has recovered N120 billion from companies involved in N30trn revenue scam. The committee on Friday directed 13 more companies to appear before it on Monday to explain their involvement in the probe. Chairman of the committee, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, in a statement […]

Revenue scam: Senate recovers N120bn, gives BUA, Dana, Huawei deadline to appear

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

