Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Revenue scam: Senate recovers N120bn, gives BUA, Dana, Huawei deadline to appear

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport, said it has recovered N120 billion from companies involved in N30trn revenue scam. The committee on Friday directed 13 more companies to appear before it on Monday to explain their involvement in the probe. Chairman of the committee, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, in a statement […]

Revenue scam: Senate recovers N120bn, gives BUA, Dana, Huawei deadline to appear

