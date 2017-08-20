Revenue scam: Senate recovers N120bn, gives BUA, Dana, Huawei, Kereksuk Rice farms

Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport, said it has recovered N120 billion from companies involved in N30trn revenue scam.

The committee on Friday directed 13 more companies to appear before it on Monday to explain their involvement in the probe.

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, in a statement on Friday said the committee was giving the companies the last opportunity to appear before it.

The companies are Dana Group, A-kehnal Integrated & Logistics Limited, Don Climax/Skyaim, Gagsel International, Africa Tiles & Ceramics and Network Oil & Gas.

Others are IBG Investment Limited, BUA International limited, Huawei Technologies, Indorama Petrochemicals, StarComms Plc, African Industries and African Wire and Allied.

Uzodinma disclosed that the committee had resolved to direct the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to start issuing Demand Notice (DM) to companies found culpable in the on-going investigation.

He added that companies found to have been involved in round tripping and money laundering would be charged to court with immediate effect.

”The committee has only taken the first batch of the companies invited.

”Only 61 companies have been interrogated and over 2000 companies are still expected to appear before us.

”During the committee sitting on Friday, 18th August most of the companies’ representatives heaped praises on the committee for what they described as a thorough job,” he said.

