Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

REX Loses $1.3m in Cryptocurrency ICO Funds due to Coding Error

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Cryptocurrency ICOs continues to make headlines for all of the wrong reasons. A lot of projects suffer from hacks these days. However, in the case of REX, the issue was entirely their fault. The project lost $1.3m in Ethereum due to a coding issue. By providing a misquoted Javascript hex string, the money deposited by … Continue reading REX Loses $1.3m in Cryptocurrency ICO Funds due to Coding Error

The post REX Loses $1.3m in Cryptocurrency ICO Funds due to Coding Error appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.