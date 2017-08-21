Ric Hassani cover art, tracklist for “The African Gentleman” album – Pulse Nigeria
|
Ric Hassani cover art, tracklist for "The African Gentleman" album
Pulse Nigeria
The album comes in standard and deluxe editions with additional tracks on the deluxe featuring M.I Abaga, Johnny Drille, Yung L and more. Published: 31 minutes ago , Refreshed: 28 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Ric Hassani – "The African …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!