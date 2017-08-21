Pages Navigation Menu

Ric Hassani unveils Cover and Tracklist for “The African Gentleman” | Listen to his New Single “Sweet Mother” featuring Mumba Yachi on BN

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ric Hassani’s soulful, yet strong delivery on his single “Gentleman” only hinted at the beauty in the Singer’s uniquely crafted Pop-African sound. “The African Gentleman” deftly blends soulful vocals on Pop music progressions, with local African percussion instruments like the ‘Log Drum’ (or Krin) and the Shaker more popularly known as the “Shekere”, acoustic instruments, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

